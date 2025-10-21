Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after buying an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2%

FAST opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,178 shares of company stock worth $4,336,603 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

