Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

