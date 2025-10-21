New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Agilysys worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.56 and a beta of 0.61. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

