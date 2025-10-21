37,749 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of StoneX Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after acquiring an additional 67,747 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in StoneX Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SNEX opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,904. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

