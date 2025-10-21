Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in PVH Corp. $PVH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.43% of PVH worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,407,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,564,000 after acquiring an additional 246,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PVH by 170.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,881 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PVH by 10.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PVH by 76.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PVH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.28 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on PVH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

