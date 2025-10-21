nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 74.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 33.8% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,208,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This represents a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 119,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $10,710,219.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,705.16. This represents a 62.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

