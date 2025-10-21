Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 367 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 836.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 436.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after buying an additional 45,768 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.3%

VRSK stock opened at $235.29 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.09 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.60 and its 200-day moving average is $284.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,748.95. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.