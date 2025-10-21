New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,760 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of LCI Industries worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after buying an additional 59,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after buying an additional 526,378 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,848,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

