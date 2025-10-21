New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Cytokinetics worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 571.2% during the second quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 1,082,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after buying an additional 921,278 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $34,510,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $27,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 132.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 358,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $14,121,000.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 363,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,797,373.24. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $405,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,680. The trade was a 40.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.67. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 26727.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

