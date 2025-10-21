Herc (HRI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $1.2851 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Herc by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth $284,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth $586,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Herc from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of Herc and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.20.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

