Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 248,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

