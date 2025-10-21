Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $6.2147 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHW opened at $330.72 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.13.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $672,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,520 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 86.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,763 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 57.8% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 225,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 53.3% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 162,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

