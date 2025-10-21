New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of TG Therapeutics worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,159.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

