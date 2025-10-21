Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 5,430 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF $IGLD

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Up 37.0%

Shares of BATS:IGLD opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

