Harbour Investments Inc. Has $368,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF $XSHQ

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSHQ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.