Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $378,000 Position in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,144 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of B. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,328,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,862,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,419,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,139,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,212,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Barrick Mining Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of B opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

