BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP Stake Raised by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR

