8,897 Shares in Toast, Inc. $TOST Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,675,000 after buying an additional 1,471,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,755,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,922,000 after purchasing an additional 160,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 14,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,317 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Toast Price Performance

TOST opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $268,478.00. Following the sale, the president owned 898,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,949,771. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $232,206.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 69,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,781.92. This represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,196 shares of company stock worth $2,398,513. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

