Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

