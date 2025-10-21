ASX Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASX Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. ASX has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

