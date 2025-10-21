Harbour Investments Inc. Has $381,000 Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Up 1.6%

Accenture stock opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

