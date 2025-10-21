Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $RBUF

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 107,881 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,229,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS RBUF opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (RBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options.

