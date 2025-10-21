OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $6.82. OFS Capital shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 66,520 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.37.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.8%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in OFS Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 143,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

