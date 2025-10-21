Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,098,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,267,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,954,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,504,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,286,000 after buying an additional 430,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,559,000 after buying an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.21.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $41,962.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,795.45. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,078 shares of company stock worth $4,304,785 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

