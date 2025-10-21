Harbour Investments Inc. Has $362,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 4,325.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 959,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 52,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,557,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,203 shares during the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2,211.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTI stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

