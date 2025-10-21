Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $522,447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 212,325 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 126.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 206,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 46.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 527,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 166,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 14.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 143,042 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

