Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

