VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 267,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

PPH stock opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $95.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.3931 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

