Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 56.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in OneMain by 191.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in OneMain by 171.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 2.5%

OMF stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 75.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $2,081,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,197. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OMF. Barclays lifted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.