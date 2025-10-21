Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter worth about $432,718,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,303,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 14,603.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,692 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after buying an additional 2,566,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Stock Up 2.0%

CCL stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $32.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.