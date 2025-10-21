Woori Bank $WF Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Bank were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woori Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woori Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woori Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Woori Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Woori Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Woori Bank Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. Woori Bank has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3,574.37 by ($3,571.74). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,790.97 billion. Woori Bank had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Woori Bank

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

