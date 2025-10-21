Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 12,969 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,445,000 after buying an additional 1,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,607,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,504,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 51.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,094,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after buying an additional 710,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $49,049,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.7%

CTRE opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.67%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

See Also

