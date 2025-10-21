Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 352.17 ($4.72) and traded as low as GBX 304.50 ($4.08). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.15), with a volume of 153,239 shares traded.

LIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 365 to GBX 340 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 341.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

