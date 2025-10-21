United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.72 and traded as low as $12.78. United Bancorp shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 2,631 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its position in United Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Bancorp by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

