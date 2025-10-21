Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 172,628 shares changing hands.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$18.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

