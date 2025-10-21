The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,180.15 ($15.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,123 ($15.05). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 1,135.52 ($15.22), with a volume of 3,593,410 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,090 to GBX 1,080 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,500.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,099.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,180.15. The firm has a market cap of £10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

