Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.38. Harvard Bioscience shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 893,372 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBIO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harvard Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 491.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58,785 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 221.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 37.0% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 106,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

