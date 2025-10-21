Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,148,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the September 15th total of 2,495,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.
