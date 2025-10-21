American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.29. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 6,131 shares.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

