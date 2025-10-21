Banco Do Brasil SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

Banco Do Brasil SA (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 250,100 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Banco Do Brasil Trading Up 2.6%

BDORY opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Banco Do Brasil has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Banco Do Brasil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Banco Do Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Do Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Do Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Do Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.