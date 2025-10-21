Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 61,646 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 947,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,201,000 after acquiring an additional 79,555 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 659,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 98,484 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 589,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,931 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CGIE opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.86. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.