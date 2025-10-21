Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

