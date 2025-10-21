Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3,079.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,116,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $577,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $304.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $306.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8463 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

