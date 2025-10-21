Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.