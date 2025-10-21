TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,176 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.10 and a 52 week high of $138.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day moving average is $121.23. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.