TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.83 Million Stake in Workiva Inc. $WK

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 705.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 109.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

