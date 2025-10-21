TD Asset Management Inc Sells 36,514 Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,514 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXNM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.04.

TXNM Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TXNM opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1,163.74) million during the quarter. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

