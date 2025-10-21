Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,548 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRT opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

