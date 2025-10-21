TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

