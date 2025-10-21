Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18,365 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,365 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.